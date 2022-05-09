APP

10 injured in cars head-on collision

BAJAUR – Ten persons were injured including four women in a head-on collision between two cars in Gaddafi area of Atmankhel tehsil, district Bajaur on Sunday, Rescue 1122 officials also confirmed.

According to reports, two cars coming from opposite direction collided head-on in Gaddafi area of Atmankhel tehsil, injuring 10 persons including four women.

Soon after the accident Rescue 1122 medical team rushed to the site with an ambulance and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital Khar after providing them first aid.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured were identified as Nasrullah (25) of Salarzai, Suba Khan (50), Noorzamin (25), Azlan (6-year-old child) and 7-year-old Kamran.

 

