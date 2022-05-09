Our Staff Reporter

12-year-old missing girl found dead in Phuleli canal

HYDERABAD – A 12 years old girl who went missing on Sunday morning was found dead in Phuleli canal.

The police informed that they received a complaint that Sobia, daughter of Aijaz Ahmed Bhatti, had gone missing after which they began search in the area. The police told that her body was later found a few kilometers in the downstream of the canal near the Cattle Colony.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem and later it would be handed over to family for burial.

 

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Past in Perspective

National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

Karachi

Sindh LG polls: Submission of nomination papers to begin tomorrow

Entertainment

Criticism of celebs interviewing IK: Realize power of entertainment industry states Hareem

Karachi

WHO supports water quality testing, water chlorination in Karachi

1 of 851

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More