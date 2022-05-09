12-year-old missing girl found dead in Phuleli canal

HYDERABAD – A 12 years old girl who went missing on Sunday morning was found dead in Phuleli canal.

The police informed that they received a complaint that Sobia, daughter of Aijaz Ahmed Bhatti, had gone missing after which they began search in the area. The police told that her body was later found a few kilometers in the downstream of the canal near the Cattle Colony.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem and later it would be handed over to family for burial.