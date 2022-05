MITHI – Three mud houses and a cabin burnt to ashes in Nawahi village Mahiari near Islamkot. According to details, three mud houses and a cabin of Faiz Muhammad Bajir and Anwar Ali Bajir were burnt to ashes due to sudden fire in Nawahi village Mahiari Bajir of Islamkot Taluka. The villagers on a self help basis managed to extinguish the fire and save the other village from damage. Despite being informed the fire brigade and staff could not reach in time.