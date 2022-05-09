APP

AIOU hosts third General Assembly of CINVU

ISLAMABAD – The third General Assembly of the COMSTECH International Islamic Network on Virtual Universities (CINVU) will be hosted by Allama Iqbal Open University on May 11 and 12.
President, CINVU and Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Qayyum in a statement said that this event will be attended by members of the Executive Board from Syria, Ivory Coast, Malaysia, Iran, Turkey, Tunisia and other member countries.
The focus of this event will be on evaluating the process of developing e-learning in the days of Covid-19, exploring new educational opportunities, especially in the field of skills-based training and virtual skills-enhancement workshops, identify challenges in the field of educational empowerment, strengthen specialized committees and define new missions.
The second General Assembly of CINVU was held last year at Anadolu University Turkey, in which the president proposed that the third general assembly will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University, Pakistan.
Management of the AIOU has formed various committees for the preparations of this event. AIOU is working hard to make this meeting memorable and believes that collaborations with international educational institutions will enhance the quality of education and facilities for students.
The summit will pave the way for new partnerships with other international universities.

