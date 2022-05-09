Alcaraz topples Zverev for Madrid title

MADRID – Carlos Alcaraz made history once again Sunday at the Mutua Madrid Open, dispatching World No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to capture his second ATP Masters 1000 title of the season.

The Spaniard lit up the Manolo Santana Stadium with his variety of shots and athleticism as he overpowered Zverev with his relentless hitting to earn a seventh straight Top 10 win and Tour-leading fourth title of the year. Alcaraz will rise to second in the Pepperstone ATP Race To Turin on Monday as he aims to make his debut at the prestigious Nitto ATP Finals in November.

With his 62-minute victory, the 19-year-old is the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles, after triumphing in Miami in March. Rafael Nadal captured crowns in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005 when he was 18.

In a dream week on home soil, the seventh seed also became the first player to eliminate Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the same clay-court event. It is the first time since David Nalbandian in Madrid in 2007 that a player has defeated three top four stars at a Masters 1000 event.

Nalbandian beat Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer in the Spanish capital when the tournament was played on hard. Just 12 months ago, Alcaraz was ranked at No. 120 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings when he made his Madrid debut. However, after soaring to five tour-level titles since, he will climb to a career-high No. 6 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings on Monday.

Alongside Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid, the 2021 Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals champion, has trophies in Umag, Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona in the past year, meaning he is the youngest five-time titlist on Tour since Nadal clinched seven crowns by 19 in 2004-05.

In a dominant first-set performance, Alcaraz successfully targeted Zverev’s forehand with his power from the baseline. The 19-year-old consistently turned defence into attack with his agility, gaining the crucial break in the sixth game before serving well to lead.

Fuelled by momentum, Alcaraz continued to put his foot down in the second set as his depth, width and weight of shot troubled Zverev, who was unable to control his groundstrokes. The Spaniard pulled Zverev around with his great touch and returned aggressively, breaking three times in the second set as he soared to victory. Alcaraz has now improved to 1-2 in his ATP Head2Head series against Zverev.