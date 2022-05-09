APP

ANF Punjab recovers over 103 kg drugs in 12 operations; arrests 11 accused

RAWALPINDI – Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab has seized 103.489 kg drugs while 11 persons including a woman were sent behind the bars while conducting 12 counter narcotics operations across the province. According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 34.439 kg heroin, 43.85 kg hashish and 25.2 kg opium.  He informed that ANF North also recovered 100.931 kg drugs in 12 operations, arrested 10 persons involved in drug smuggling including three foreigners while seized three vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 10.303 kg heroin, 61.562 kg hashish, 25.2 kg opium, 2.806 kg amphetamine, 0.035 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 1.025 kg cocaine.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

========

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Past in Perspective

National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

Business

PKR loses over one rupee against USD in intraday trade

Islamabad

IHC orders PM Shehbaz to review Hanif Abbasi’s appointment

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 64 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

1 of 2,331

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More