Authorities directed to strictly monitor exit points to control wheat smuggling

Rawalpindi-The authorities concerned of Food Department Rawalpindi have been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.

According to a district administration spokesman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq while inspecting the picket set up by the Food Department at M1 Motorway directed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had also instructed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to control wheat smuggling.

He said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 checkposts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

The administration in collaboration with police and special branch was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly for exit points of Rawalpindi division to check wheat smuggling.

A comprehensive plan had been formulated to curb the smuggling of wheat, he added.

The checkposts were set up at exit points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts, he said and informed that the district administration in collaboration with the Motorway police and the food department managed to control wheat smuggling and impounded several trucks besides recovering huge quantity of wheat being illegally shipped out of the division.