Canadian PM makes surprise visit to Ukrainian town near capital

Canada’s prime minister on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Ukrainian town of Irpin, near the capital Kyiv, amid Russia’s continued war on the country.

Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn confirmed the visit on Telegram, saying: “I’ve just had an honor to meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town.”

He added: “I hope for the support of Mr. Justin Trudeau in organizing the efforts of the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada to repair the infrastructure facilities in Irpin.”

Trudeau later wrote on Twitter that he made the visit to “show our support for Ukraine and its people.”

“Our message to President Zelensky and Ukrainians is this: Canada will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. More to come on our visit,” he added

Irpin was retaken by Ukrainian forces in late March after Russia launched its war on the country on Feb. 24.

At least 3,309 civilians have been killed and 3,493 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on the country on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.8 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.