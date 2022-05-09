Car-rider shot dead in front of his family

KARACHI – Two youth were killed in separate incidents of violence on Sunday as target killing resumes in the metropolis after a gap. According to details, the first incident took place in Landhi 89 Karachi where a youth Ijaz hailing from Sherpao Colony left the house in a vehicle along with a female relative guest. He was stopped on the way by two motorcyclists who earlier tortured him, later shot him death with a pistol and sped the scene. Unidentified bike rider gunned down a religious party activist identified as Yousaf in New Karachi and escaped the scene. Bodies of both youth were shifted to different hospitals for postmortem and police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations have started investigations.

Two dacoits arrested in injured condition

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspected muggers in injured condition over their alleged involvement in killing a citizen during a robbery bid in Nazimabad area of the city. According to police, a raid was carried out to arrest the suspects who opened fire on the raiding team. “During an exchange of fire, the suspects were arrested in injured condition.” They said that mobile phones, a motorcycle and weapons were recovered from their possession. The suspects were involved in opening fire during a mugging bid in Nazimabad, killing a man named Shakir Ali. The brother of the victim got a murder case registered against the suspects.

Recently, police apprehended two suspects after a chase near Kati Pahari area in district West of Karachi as they tried to escape after a robbery.

According to police, the two suspects were arrested in an injured condition while weapons were also recovered from their possession.

“The two alleged robbers looted a citizen and were escaping from the spot when a team of patrolling police intercepted them and after a chase, nabbed them near Kati Pahari area,” they said. The police have also recovered a pistol, mobile phone and cash from their possession.

Meanwhile a married woman committed suicide near Kalui town here on Sunday. According to details, a woman Gulbano, w/o Hanif Lund ended her life by hanging herself in a tree in Modo Lund village near Klui in Tharparkar.

The heirs of the woman said that she was mentally upset. Police shifted the body to a hospital which will be handed over to the heirs after completion of legal proceedings. Police have registered a report of accidental death.