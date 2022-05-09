Our Staff Reporter

CCPO for timely investigating cases on merit

LAHORE  –   Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stressed the need for timely investigation of cases on merit and completion of challans to ensure provision of speedy justice to the victims. He was presiding over a meeting of circle officers on Sunday at DIG Investigation Office here. DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, all SDPOs of different circles of Lahore police attended the meeting.

The CCPO reviewed the overall performance of all circle officers. SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar briefed the CCPO Lahore about the performance of all the circles. Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed his displeasure over the failure of SDPOs to complete investigation on time and to meet the targets of arresting the proclaimed offenders (POs). He reprimanded several SDPOs over their unsatisfactory performance in under investigation cases.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Past in Perspective

National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

National

India denounced for killing spree, rising incidents of state terrorism in IIOJK

National

Imran working against national security, says Maryam

National

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns President Alvi, Governor Punjab

1 of 8,559

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More