Commissioner restores inactive water-channel to facilitate farmers

MULTAN – Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed restored water-channel, inactive for last 30 years, adjacent to Multan Public School road, here on Sunday. Hundreds of the farmers remained deprived of canal water following suspension of the water channel. The restoration of water channel was a popular demand of the local farmers.

Commissioner Dr Irshaad Ahmed along with MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr inaugurated the restoration of the water-channel. It will help irrigate hundreds of the acres. The project is being completed with cost of Rs 8 million under public-private partnership, said Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem. Local farmers thanked the administration for restoration of the water channel.

Distt administration honours Shakir Shujabadi

District administration honoured known seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi by installing special name plate at his residence in recognition of his services for raising voice for rights of the poor and social inequalities in his matchless poetry. The known poet Shakir Shujabadi, through his matchless poetry, not only gave recognition to the area at national and international level but also highlighted the social and economic problems of the backward region of south Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem unveiled the honourary name plate and stated that the district administration would continue to extend support for treatment of the legendary and eminent poet. The residence of the great Shakir Shujabadi was also decorated by the district administration. Shakir Shujabadi expressed gratitude for the initiative of the district administration for giving due recognition to literary figures of the district Multan.

On this occasion, a good number of officials, civil society workers and literary figures were also present in the ceremony.