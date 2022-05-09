CPNE delegation calls on Prime Minister

Lahore – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that previous government doubled the burden of loans on Pakistani nation which increased the hardships of masses. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) which called on him yesterday. CPNE President Kazim Khan, Nawa-i-Waqt Group Managing Director Rameeza Majid Nizami, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb were among others who attended the meeting. The Prime Minister said that incumbent government was striving hard to provide masses commodities like flour, medicines and treatment on cheap rates.