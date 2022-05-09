DC directs for ensuring tourists safety

DIR LOWER – Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt (Retd) Aun Haider Gondal directed the officials of the district administration to ensure safety of tourists visiting various scenic places in Dir Lower.

He directed legal action against the owners of the boats without taking any safety measures like life jackets in rival Panjkora at different places. He got complaints about the tourists taking rides in the boats in Panjkora River near Zawal Baba area without using life jackets.

Taking immediate action, Additional Deputy Commissioner Timergara Miss Shawana Haleem, stopped the boats owners in the larger public interest and issued instructions on the spot that no tourists would be on board a boat without life jackets.

She sealed the operation of the boats only ensuring the safety of tourists besides taking legal action against the boat owners. It is to be noted that the boat owners used to take children and adults including women without safety in the river Panjkora at the tourist spot Chhota Kumrat. Most of the boats are overcrowded with children and women with no use of life jackets which lead to a major incident.