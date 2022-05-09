APP

DC directs timely completion of uplift schemes

PESHAWAR – Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing development works within stipulated time period as per prescribed standards so that the local people can take benefit of them, said a press release.

Accompanied by 52 Brigade Commander, District Police Officer North Waziristan Farhan Khan and Tehsildar Datta Khel, the DC visited Datta Khel Police Station, Rescue 1122 Center Datta Khel, Datta Khel Bazar Road, Datta Khel Tehsil Building and Football Ground.

He reviewed the construction work and directed the concerned department for standard work and timely completion of work so that the people of the area could benefit from these projects.

He later visited Datta Khel Bazaar and met business community and elders and assured to resolve the issues related to the bazaar on priority basis.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Past in Perspective

National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

National

No shortage of flour in KP, says food minister Atif Khan

Business

Govt urged to withdraw 17pc ST on agriculture seeds

Business

Pakistan has potential to capture share in $3tr halal industry

1 of 1,357

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More