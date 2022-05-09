DC directs timely completion of uplift schemes

PESHAWAR – Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing development works within stipulated time period as per prescribed standards so that the local people can take benefit of them, said a press release.

Accompanied by 52 Brigade Commander, District Police Officer North Waziristan Farhan Khan and Tehsildar Datta Khel, the DC visited Datta Khel Police Station, Rescue 1122 Center Datta Khel, Datta Khel Bazar Road, Datta Khel Tehsil Building and Football Ground.

He reviewed the construction work and directed the concerned department for standard work and timely completion of work so that the people of the area could benefit from these projects.

He later visited Datta Khel Bazaar and met business community and elders and assured to resolve the issues related to the bazaar on priority basis.