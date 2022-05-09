Our Staff Reporter

Dharejo demands water for Sindh as per 1991 accord

KARACHI – Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo in a statement on Sunday expressed concern over the acute water shortage in Sindh and said that Sindh province was facing severe canal water shortage.

Under the 1991 Water Accord, Sindh should be given its due share of water immediately, Dharejo urged. He said in this regard, a meeting of the competent body of canal water Irsa should be convened without any delay so that the water agreement could be implemented in letter and spirit.

The minister said that the BS Feeder canal from Guddu Barrage on the Indus River had been closed due to which farmers in most of the districts of Sindh were facing severe difficulties and distress. Farmers would face severe crises and may face food shortages, so implementation of the 1991 agreement is a matter of time.

Dharejo said that in the past, injustice was committed against Sindh on the water issue.  Now a just solution should be found to the problem and the grievances of the people of Sindh province be redressed, he concluded.

 

 

