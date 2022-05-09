Disaster Control

The environmental situation in Pakistan seems to be spiraling with lake outbursts causing floods, acute water shortages and warnings of cruel heat waves during the coming week. Recent reports have revealed that Sindh is particularly susceptible to spiking temperatures and food shortages. A comprehensive strategy that ensures protection against the consequences of such kind of climate change must be devised keeping in mind the vulnerable segments of society.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), it is expected that the temperature will rise over 40 degrees Celsius in Sindh at least until May 16. This is 6 degrees higher than the average temperature of the same time last year. The natural consequence of this is obvious; agricultural ruin will incur food shortages that will most likely exacerbate the rates of inflation in the country. Another related problem is that of water shortages that have caused strain on inter-provincial relations. There is immense discontent in Sindh regarding the inequitable distribution of water and farmers are claiming that they are getting less than 50 percent of what was promised historically. The situation is such that the shortage has increased by 80 percent in the tail end of Sindh where vital crops are cultivated.

Years of environmental neglect have also allowed for the situation to become so dire that just recently, parts of Gilgit Baltistan and Hunza experienced a glacial lake outburst flood from the Shishper Glacier. This was expected as Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman had already issued warnings about the probability of such an event earlier. As a result of all this, infrastructure has been destroyed and people have been displaced from their homes. In such situations, it is always the less fortunate that seem to experience the consequences, leaving them more vulnerable. Not only are they deprived of their means of living but also lack access to water, healthcare and sanitation.

Right now, we must tackle climate change as if we are on a war footing. It is vital that provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) devise a strategy that minimises the impact of the unprecedented effects of climate change all the while protecting the most vulnerable in the country.