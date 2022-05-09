When the Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Masjid-e-Nabvi to perform prayers, several persons misbehaved. People abused Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, while others misbehaved with Shahzain Bugti, pulling his hair and chanting “chor, chor” chants. People are now questioning if the PTI planned what transpired at the Masjid-e-Nabvi. Former Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed indicated in a press conference on Thursday that “something would happen” with the Pakistani delegation during their pilgrimage to the holy sites in Saudi Arabia.

What sort of democracy do we have here? It is astonishing that those hooligans who pulled such stunts have gone so far in their political hatred that they could not even leave a religious site alone. Now that they are in Saudi Arabian police custody, let them face the music. This was an utterly disgraceful incident and is undoubtedly the outcome of those despised lectures known as the Queens of Container Politics.

MUHAMMAD USAMA SHOAIB,

Rahim Yar Khan.