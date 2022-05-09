Staff Reporter

Female Inspector allegedly killed by her husband

SUKKUR – A lady inspector and in-charge of women complaint cell of DIG office Sukkur was allegedly killed by her husband in an accidental firing near Khairpur. Later, she was shifted to Civil Hospital Khairpur where she succumbed to her wounds. Javed, husband of the deceased, told the police that two suspects had entered their house and fled after allegedly killing his wife. Later, he changed his statement and said while cleaning his pistol, a bullet hit Sub Inspector Zulaikha accidentally. The Khairpur Police had taken him into custody, saying a post mortem report would determine the cause of the death. Zulekha was the first woman SHO in Khairpur and posted at different police stations for the past few years.

