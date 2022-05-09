News Desk

GB CM chairs session after glacial flooding in Hunza’s Hassanabad

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan region chaired a session to review losses in Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Hunza.

Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed was also briefed about the situation after glacial flooding that swept away Hassanabad bridge and rehabilitation work in the region.

GB CM called for construction of a steel bridge in Hassanabad with the help from the National Highway Authority (NHA). He said the Chairman NHA has assured construction of a bridge within six months.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan’s all large glaciers exist in Gilgit-Baltistan region. He directed the regional home secretary to prepare a report over the Shisper Glacier incident.

He constituted a committee to speed up rehabilitation work after Shisper Glacier flooding.

Yesterday, the National Highway Authority (NHA) announced to install a temporary bridge at Hunza’s Hassanabad after an RCC bridge was swept away by a glacial lake outburst flood.

Following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the NHA chairman along with engineers paid an emergency visit to the site of the affected Hassanabad bridge in Hunza Valley.

The NHA spokesperson said that the Hassanabad bridge was completely destroyed, whereas, the government has decided to install a temporary bridge within a month.

The construction of a new bridge in Hassanabad will be completed within six to eight months, said the spokesperson, adding that the NHA experts have started design work for the new bridge.

Yesterday, horrific footage surfaced that showed the moment the RCC bridge collapsed in Gilgit’s Hunza Valley.

