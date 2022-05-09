Our Staff Reporter

‘Govt firmly believes in freedom of press’

LAHORE   –  Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday assured journalists of resolution to all their issues as the Government firmly believes in freedom of press and expression. She was addressing the Meet the Press program at Lahore Press Club on Sunday. She praised sacrifices and services rendered by journalists for restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country. She also hailed the positive and effective role of Press Clubs for the democratic process. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that in PTI Government’s tenure, journalists were tortured, kidnapped from their homes and programs were shut down.

She said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is issuing fatwas just to hide zero performance of his failed government.

