LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif met his mother almost after three and a half year in Qatar and celebrated the Mother’s Day with her.

“Paying tribute to all the mothers of the world. On this #MothersDay I pray for the health and safety of every mother. After 3.5 years I finally got to meet my mother in Qatar and spend time with her. Embodiments of love all 365 days of the year,” tweeted the chief minister on Sunday.