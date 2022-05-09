Heat wave to grip central and upper Sindh from May 11 to May 16

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has issued an alert saying heat wave is likely to grip central and upper Sindh from May 11 to May 16.

Met office has predicted that day temperatures would rise to 46°C to 48°C degrees during this period in Karachi, Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad and other districts of Sindh.

Met office said that day temperatures would rise up to 43°C to 45°C Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Badin and Umerkot districts of Sindh. The day temperature in Karachi would rise up to 40°C from May 12 to May 14.

The MET Office has advised general public to keep themselves safe from the sunlight and use plenty of water.