News Desk

Heat wave to grip central and upper Sindh from May 11 to May 16

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has issued an alert saying heat wave is likely to grip central and upper Sindh from May 11 to May 16.

Met office has predicted that day temperatures would rise to 46°C to 48°C degrees during this period in Karachi, Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad and other districts of Sindh.

Met office said that day temperatures would rise up to 43°C to 45°C Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Badin and Umerkot districts of Sindh. The day temperature in Karachi would rise up to 40°C from May 12 to May 14.

The MET Office has advised general public to keep themselves safe from the sunlight and use plenty of water.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

National

India denounced for killing spree, rising incidents of state terrorism in IIOJK

National

Imran working against national security, says Maryam

National

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns President Alvi, Governor Punjab

National

Sindh CM, Federal Minister agree to increase production of wheat

1 of 8,177

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More