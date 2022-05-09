APP

Helpline set up to facilitate Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a dedicated Hajj helpline for prompt registration, guidance and resolution of the complaints of intending pilgrims of Hajj 2022.

According to official sources in the ministry, the intending pilgrims would get quick answers about their Hajj related queries by contacting at 051-9216980, 051-9216981, 051-9216982 and 051-9205696.

Pakistan had received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year with 40% under the government scheme and 60% under private scheme. The upper age limit for pilgrims had been fixed at 65 years.

Applications were being submitted online and via banks from May 1 to May 13 while the token money could be deposited from May 9 to May 13. Group based Hajj balloting would be conducted on May 15.  Applicants were required to deposit token money of Rs50,000 with the application being submitted in scheduled banks designated by the ministry. As per the policy, pilgrims would be required to be fully vaccinated with a booster dose and have to undergo a PCR test at least 72 hours before the departure to ensure they were coronavirus-negative.

 

