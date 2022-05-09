Our Staff Reporter

Husband, wife killed over old enmity

KHANEWAL – Husband and his wife killed by their opponents after several attacks with sharp axe in Jahania under the jurisdiction of Jahania police limits on Sunday.

According to Police sources, Muhammad Imran had an old enmity with his relatives on some family issues. On the day of incident five persons including Danish, Rehmat, Saleem, Akber and Khalil knocked at his door and entered into the house after opening the door.  They started beating Muhammad Imran and his wife with sharp axe, and axed them to death on the spot.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot shifted the bodies to (DHQ) Khanewal for necessary legal formalities, while police have started raids to arrest the accused after registering murder cases against them under section 302.

Jail constable dies in road accident

A man was crushed to death in a mishap as Motorcycle collided with a Trailer in 135/16-L in the limits of Mian Chano Police on Sunday.  According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Shafique was working in jail police as a constable was going to perform his duties on motorcycle, when he reached near 135/16-L his Motorcycle hit with a speeding trailer and he died on the spot because of receiving head injuries.  Rescuers after getting information reached the spot shifted the body to (THQ) main Chano for legal formalities while police concerned have started investigations into the incident.

 

