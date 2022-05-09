IHC to take up Rashid’s petition challenging Hanif Abbasi’s appointment as SAPM today

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) take up former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad’s petition challenging the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM).

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah will conduct hearing of Sheikh’s petition wherein he stated that Abbasi has been appointed Special Assistant (with status of federal minister) to Prime Minister of Pakistan vide the notification dated 27-4-2022. He adopted that both the notification and appointment are illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and violative of the principles of good governance and the rule of law.

He informed the court that the First Information Report (the “FIR”) No. 41 dated 21-07-2012, was registered against the Respondent No. 2 (Hanif Abbasi) at Police Station Anti-Narcotics Force RD North Rawalpindi under Sections 9(c), 14 and 15 of Control of Narcotic Substance Act, 1997 (the “CNSA 1997”).

He added that the brief facts as alleged in the said FIR are that Abbasi (along with others) obtained 500 kilograms of the medication Ephedrine for his firm i.e. Gray Pharmaceutical. He further said that thereafter, he instead of using Ephedrine for lawfully authorized medical / industrial purposes sold it to drug smugglers and profited illegally.

The petitioner continued that pursuant to the abovementioned FIR, a Narcotics trial against him (along with others) commenced before the learned District and Sessions Judge/judge Special Court (CNS), Rawalpindi. Consequently, upon the conclusion of said Narcotics trial, the trial court vide its judgment dated 21-07- 2018 convicted Abbasi followed by sentence of rigorous imprisonment for life.

He added that Abbasi assailed the conviction judgment before the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench, in Criminal Appeal No. 663 of 2018 while the LHC vide order dated 11.04.2019 suspended the sentence of Abbasi.

He contended that it is important to mention here that the LHC vide its order dated 11.04.2019, only suspended the sentence of the Respondent No. 2 and not the conviction; resultantly the conviction stood intact for all intents and purposes.

He pointed that in the middle of April 2022, due to change in regime, a new government was formed and Abbasi was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He argued that the said appointment of Hanif as Special Assistant is illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional as he is inherently disqualified from holding this prestigious public office. He added the petitioner beseeches the kind indulgence of this court to declare the appointment of Abbasi as arbitrary, unlawful, utterly unconstitutional and non-est.

He maintained that the office of the Special Assistant is a public office carrying high prestige and it is an office recognized by Article 260 of the Constitution, and one of the few public offices recognized and identified by the provisions of the Constitution itself.

“Owing to the important nature of the office, those holding the office must naturally shoulder great responsibility. One of the foremost duties entrusted to the appointing authority – in this case the Prime Minister – is that people possessing high virtues and strong moral fiber are appointed to these important public offices,” said the petitioner.

He also argued, “Admittedly a person with criminal conviction particularly a conviction for dealing in narcotics which is an offence involving ‘moral turpitude’, cannot be someone suitable or fit to hold such high office.

Sheikh contended that in criminal jurisprudence, there is indeed a marked difference between conviction and sentence. “Conviction is finding someone guilty positively of the offence(s) charged with, whereas sentence is the punishment (imprisonment or fine or both) for being guilty of that offence. That Respondent No. 2 was convicted and sentenced by the learned Trial Court. However, in appeal the Honorable Lahore High Court, only suspended the sentence of the Respondent No. 2 meaning thereby that he still carries the conviction,” said the petitioner.

Therefore, he maintained that for all intents and purposes, Abbasi being a convict, is disqualified from holding the public office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister. He prayed to the court to direct Secretary Cabinet Division and Abbasi to show under what authority of law the Hanif has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.