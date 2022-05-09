IMF lauds 10 Billion Tree Tsunami as Imran Khan takes credit

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday took credit of leading first government in Pakistan history that reversed deforestation trend after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shared how 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project was born.

A message from the Twitter handle of the IMF read that for Pakistan to survive climate change, it needs to protect its forests. “But deforestation levels in the country have reached a record high. So, the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami was born,” it said.

Imran Khan while commenting on a tweet from the Fund said that the PTI government was the first in Pakistan’s history to reverse deforestation trend and increase forest cover.

He shared how PTI led KP government in 2014, planted or regenerated more than 2.5 billion trees and were on target to restore over 1 million hectares of degraded forests under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan’s Billion Tree Tsunami project had won international appreciation after the global environmental organizations termed his efforts for a better environment as exemplary for other global leaders.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom addressed the United Nations General Assembly session over the climate push and advised the world leaders to follow in the footsteps of Pakistani premier Imran Khan on planting trees.

Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda had also hailed billion tree tsunami project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.