Imran claims two million PTI supporters will reach Islamabad on his protest call

ABBOTTABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed in Sunday that no less than two million people would reach Islamabad to stage protests against the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PTI leader stated this while addressing party workers during a gathering at the government college ground in Abbottabad.

Imran Khan thanked the people of Abbottabad for their ‘unprecedented participation’ in the PTI public gathering and their warm welcome to him. He said, this is the closest region to Islamabad and “I expect a large number of people from Hazara to participate in the long march against the government.”

While criticising the government policies and recent wave of price hikes, he said that during their government, everyone was slamming them for not controlling the prices of essential commodities and “now the situation is worst and nobody is bothering”.

The former prime minister claimed that more than two million supporters of PTI would reach Islamabad on his call of protest after May 20 despite the scorching heat. “During our government, we were negotiating with Russia for a 30 percent less price of petroleum product, LNG and 2 million tonnes of wheat which were sabotaged by throwing his government and now the people of Pakistan are facing a price hike,” said Imran Khan. He also criticised the alleged “intervention” of the USA in toppling his government and said that they don’t want such a government that has independent policies and national interests.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, former federal minister Omer Ayub Khan, Pervez Khattak, Sheik Rashid Ahmed, Ali Mohammad Khan, former MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, MPA Qalandar Khan Lodhi also addressed the PTI’s public gathering where a large number of PTI supporters were present.

Abbottabad police chalked out an elaborated security plane for the former prime minister’s public gathering by deploying more than 1100 policemen on the premises of the Abbottabad Government College.