Imran Khan hatching conspiracy; not doing politics: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is in fact hatching conspiracy against Pakistan and not doing politics.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s address at a public meeting in Abbottabad on Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif said that the PTI chief is Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq of current era and he is conspiring against Pakistan.

He said that Imran Khan in his address in Abbottabad on Sunday has challenged the state, constitution and the national institutions and we will take legal action against him.

Shehbaz Sharif, while lashing out at Imran Khan, said that 220 million people, constitution of Pakistan and the national institutions are not slave of one person. He said that the PTI chief wants to transform Pakistan into Iraq or Libya.

He said that Imran Khan Niazi wants to make people of Pakistan slaves but we will not let him to become Hitler. He said that Imran Khan’s narrative is against the national institutions.

The Prime Minister said that Imran Khan first crippled the economy and now trying to drag the country towards civil war. PM Shehbaz vowed to crush Imran Khan’s conspiracy to start a civil war in the country.