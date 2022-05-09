Imran Khan inciting public against state institutions: Marriyum Aurangzeb

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has done politics of anarchy and lawlessness his whole life, Dunya News reported on Monday.

While talking to the media, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader further said that Imran Khan used to insult politicians of opponent parties when he was in government.

The PML-N leader further accused former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan stating that he is inciting people to stand against the state institutions.