Imran working against national security, says Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that Imran Khan is working against the national security.

In a series of tweets on the social networking site Twitter, she said that after destroying the country with his incompetence, Imran Khan only complaint that why he was not being supported by them.

Maryam Nawaz mocked Imran Khan to be such a benevolent person, who started using shameful titles for them just because of their lack of support for his government.

Maryam Nawaz wrote that Imran Khan has violated the constitution. She expressed that the PTI leader is attempting to create a situation of civil war in the country.

The PMLN leader also condemned the use of inappropriate language and targeting of institutions for abiding by the constitution. Does a person who is using ill words for the politicians and abuses every constitutional institution should be left free with making such attempts, she said.

