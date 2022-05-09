India denounced for killing spree, rising incidents of state terrorism in IIOJK

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Democratic Political Movement and APHC leader Khadim Hussain have condemned the rising incidents of Indian state terrorism and the ongoing killing spree by the Indian troops in the held territory.
In a statement issued in Srinagar on Monday, the DFP spokesman advocate Arshad Iqbal said the continued violence and bloodshed poses a serious existential threat to the Kashmiris.
The DFP leader appealed the international human rights organization to take stock of the situation and help-stop the barbaric brutality being inflicted on Kashmiri people.
Democratic Political Movement in condolence meeting held in Bandipora in the memory of freedom leader, Haji Sultan Shah said that his sacrifices would always be remembered for the Kashmir cause.
APHC leader Khadim Hussain in a statement in Srinagar said that the notification of the so-called report of the Delimitation Commission has once against exposed the evil designs of Modi regime against Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Indian troops have launched cordon and search operation in Shopian district.
The Indian army s Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force launched the operation in the Heff Shirmal area of the district.
The force blocked the entry and exit points and suspended internet services in the area.
