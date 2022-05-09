Agencies

Indian troops martyr two youths in Kulgam

ISLAMABAD    –   In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Kulgam district. The youth were martyred by Indian army’s Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Cheyan Devsar area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported. The forces personnel blocked the entry and exit points of the area and suspended internet services in the area. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Past in Perspective

National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

National

India denounced for killing spree, rising incidents of state terrorism in IIOJK

National

Imran working against national security, says Maryam

National

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns President Alvi, Governor Punjab

1 of 10,028

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More