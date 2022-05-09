Indian troops martyr two youths in Kulgam

ISLAMABAD – In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Kulgam district. The youth were martyred by Indian army’s Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Cheyan Devsar area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported. The forces personnel blocked the entry and exit points of the area and suspended internet services in the area. The operation was going on till last reports came in.