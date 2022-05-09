Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns President Alvi, Governor Punjab

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday has warned President Arif Alvi and Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

The Home Minister said that President Arif Alvi is bound by the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and deviating from it would be unconstitutional.

Rana Sana said that the apex Court has ruled that the President has no ’inherent ’ or ‘ residual’ powers and in a parliamentary democracy the office of the President is symbolic, he has no veto power.

He further said that Omar Cheema should refrain from taking any unconstitutional step and he should go home with dignity and those who deviate from the constitution must be ready for the punishment of the constitution, court and people.