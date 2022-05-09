Irsa resists Wapda’s request for Tarbela T5 closure

ISLAMABAD – Objecting to Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) request for closure of Tarbela tunnel 5 (T5), Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has said that the permission cannot be granted without the concurrence of the provinces.

Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has told Wapda that it should take the concurrence of the provinces for the closure of T5 for three years as the regulator cannot unilaterally allow its shut down, official source told the Nation.

Wapda had sought the regulator’s approval for closure of T5 for Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project. The closure of T5 will affect the water discharge from the reservoir till 2025 and during the time, it will hurt the crops during peak water demand season, the source said. The closure of T5 for three years would be disastrous for the agriculture of the country and therefore Wapda was asked to take the provinces on board, source said.

Irrigation was the primary purpose behind the construction of the Tarbela Dam project and the regulator’s is dutybound to ensure its main purpose is served, the source said.

Through T5, more than 80000 cusecs water is being provided to the provinces and its closure will reduce the provinces share, the source said.

Earlier it was planned that work on Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project will commence from July 2021, however Irsa linked work on T5 with the completion of work on T3 and T4.

Tarbela 5th Extension Project is being constructed on tunnel number five of Tarbela Dam with a cost of $807 million. The World Bank is providing $390 million while the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will provide financing to the tune of $300 million.

The cumulative generation capacity of Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project stands at 1,530MW with three generating units of 510MW each.

The project will be completed by 2025 and it will provide 1.347 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity annually to the national grid.

The completion of Tarbela 5th Extension Project will enhance the generation capacity of Tarbela Dam from 4,888MW to 6,418MW. “Yes, if the provinces agreed with the Wapda’s proposal for closure of T5 for three years, Irsa will have no objection to it,” the source maintained.