IUB spending Rs12b on projects to get ranked among world’s 100 varsities: VC

BAHAWALPUR – Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob said that educational development projects worth more than Rs 12 billion were currently under completion in the University.

These projects, he said are part of an expansion plan to make the university one of the top 100 universities in the world. For this purpose, the University is conducting research and teaching in more than 300 disciplines, he said while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the University’s Ahmedpur campus here Sunday. The VC said, the number of faculty members has also exceeded 1250 and the timely completion of these mega projects initiated by the University on its own, will prove the milestones in the educational development of Bahawalpur. He expressed the hope that the cooperation and support from the federal and provincial governments and knowledge-friendly leadership would bring the real change in the region. He said, thousands of students of Bahawalpur Division are already big fans of the knowledge-friendly Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif who have benefited from the thousands of laptops and billions of rupees of PEEF scholarships provided by him. They are also optimistic about the development of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the present government, he expressed and added that in view of the extraordinary growth and expansion of the University in the last 3 years, the same proportion of infrastructure was required.

These development projects were initiated through various means including the federal government’s special development package, public-private partnership and the University’s own development budget and resources, he also told.