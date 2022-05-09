Jennifer Aniston vows to not let Justin Theroux, Brad Pitt use her as ‘dumping ground’

LOS ANGELES – Jennifer Aniston is reportedly done getting used by her ex-husbands Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt to find ‘peace’ in her life. The FRIENDS alum, who was previously married to Theroux from 2015 to 2017 and Pitt from 2000 to 2005, has reportedly felt better after ditching her “habit of putting other people’s happiness before her own.” An insider spilt to OK! Magazine, “Jen wants people to like her and they do.” However, Aniston has finally “found peace”. “Getting rid of her toxic exes has definitely helped her find her happy place,” the source shared with the outlet. “Jen is such a yes-girl that even after she and Justin broke up, she was still his biggest cheerleader,” said the source. “She was always calling him to check-in.” Talking about Aniston’s bond with Pitt, the insider dished, “She told Brad that if he wants to talk, it has to be about happy stuff and that he can save the complaining for a professional.” “Jen still cares about Brad, but she’s no longer willing to be used as this dumping ground for his personal problems,” the source explained.