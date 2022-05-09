Karachi University blast: last rites of slain Chinese teachers performed

The last rites of the Chinese teachers who were killed in the suicide blast at Karachi University were performed on Monday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, DG Rangers, IG Sindh, Acting VC Karachi University and other personalities also were present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 26, four people, including three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack outside the Confucius Institute at Karachi University and the bodies of Chinese nationals were handed over to the Chinese authorities in a cold storage while strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

