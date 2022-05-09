News Desk

KP CM grieved over loss of precious lives in road mishaps in various districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in road mishaps in Swat, Dir, Charsadda and other incidents.

In a condolence statement issued here on Monday, the chief minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and said that they equally share their pain.

CM Mahmood prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and courage for the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

National

India denounced for killing spree, rising incidents of state terrorism in IIOJK

National

Imran working against national security, says Maryam

National

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warns President Alvi, Governor Punjab

National

Sindh CM, Federal Minister agree to increase production of wheat

1 of 8,127

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More