KP CM grieved over loss of precious lives in road mishaps in various districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in road mishaps in Swat, Dir, Charsadda and other incidents.

In a condolence statement issued here on Monday, the chief minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and said that they equally share their pain.

CM Mahmood prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and courage for the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.