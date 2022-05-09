Lebanese abroad cast votes in key parliamentary election

BEIRUT -Lebanese expatriates in 48 countries including France and the United Arab Emirates voted Sunday ahead of the May 15 parliamentary elections, state media reported. The critical election comes amid an unprecedented financial crisis that has spurred a mass population exodus, with opposition figures pinning their hopes for a change on the diaspora vote and experts saying the political status quo is expected to remain. The vote is the first since the onset of the economic crisis in 2019 and the devastating Beirut port explosion a year later, with many accusing the political elite of rampant corruption and mismanagement. “I voted for change,” said Abed Saad, who cast a ballot in Dubai, where people queued for up to three hours.