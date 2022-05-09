Agencies

Lebanese abroad cast votes in key parliamentary election

BEIRUT -Lebanese expatriates in 48 countries including France and the United Arab Emirates voted Sunday ahead of the May 15 parliamentary elections, state media reported. The critical election comes amid an unprecedented financial crisis that has spurred a mass population exodus, with opposition figures pinning their hopes for a change on the diaspora vote and experts saying the political status quo is expected to remain. The vote is the first since the onset of the economic crisis in 2019 and the devastating Beirut port explosion a year later, with many accusing the political elite of rampant corruption and mismanagement. “I voted for change,” said Abed Saad, who cast a ballot in Dubai, where people queued for up to three hours.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Past in Perspective

National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

International

Iraqi prime minister calls for promoting stability in Sinjar

International

Biden administration unveils deals to lower internet costs for millions

International

Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa quits after violent clashes

1 of 3,593

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More