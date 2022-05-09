LWMC continues operation to clean city

LAHORE – The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continued its cleanliness operation on Sunday as well to ensure neat and clean environment in the provincial capital. According to LWMC sources here, the company Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that during last 24 hours LWMC lifted 6150 tons of waste from nine towns of the city. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said, “Illegal dumping and spread of construction material on roads creates hurdles in cleanliness operation.”

She said that LWMC enforcement wing had been mobilized to stop illegal dumping.

The wing would take action against the violators under local government act, she added. She urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keep the provincial capital clean.