Masjid-e-Nabawi incident: Court grants bail to MNA Rashid Shafique

The court has accepted the bail plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Judicial Magistrate Malik Arif had reserved the verdict after listening to the arguments put forth by the lawyer.

The lawyer of the arrested MNA said that the incident took place in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia whereas the case was filed in Pakistan, this case is only political revenge and nothing else.

The lawyer of Rashid Shafique further stated that the Prime Minister did not become the plaintiff in the incident in Saudi Arabia, nor did the Information Minister.

Earlier, the court rejected the plea to extend physical remand sent Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, nephew of former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, to jail on 14 days judicial remand.

Sheikh Rashid’s nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was produced before the local court in Attock on completion of his two-day physical remand.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed at the main gate of the district court, while entry and exit routes were completely sealed off and PTI workers also arrived and chanted slogans.

During the proceedings, the court expressed resentment for failing to recover his mobile phone to which police told the court that the MNA left his mobile phone in Saudi Arabia.

The court ordered the police to trace the EMEI number and present record in the court till 2 pm but police failed to submit record.

The court rejected the police’s plea to extend Shafiq’s physical remand and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Stringent security measure were made on the occasion of Rashid Shafiq s appearance in the court. Police sealed off the district court completely. Armed police forces were also deployed at the main gate of the court. The lawyers also faced great difficulty in getting inside the court.

It merits mention here that, the former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad’s nephew was arrested by Government officials dressed in civilian clothes as soon as his plane landed at New Islamabad International Airport.

Rashid Shafique was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials when his plane landed in Pakistan.

The MNA was arrested after he came back from performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia and was shifted to an unidentified location.

The case registered against them includes violation of sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabawi and other provisions in a police station of Faisalabad.

The MNA had uploaded a video earlier while he was performing Umrah in which he was telling about the incident in which people were chanting slogans against the Government members.