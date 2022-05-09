News Desk

Masjid Wazir Khan case: Court accepts acquittal pleas of Saba Qamar, Bilal saeed

Actors Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar have been acquitted by the Additional Session Judge in the dance video case which occurred in Wazir Khan Masjid located in Lahore.

According to details, Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed had filed a plea in the session courts requesting acquittal for both the actors.

The court accepted the plea and granted acquittal to both the actors.

It merits mention here that Magistrate had earlier rejected the acquittal pleas of actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in Wazir Khan Mosque case.

During the previous hearing on the petitions, judicial magistrate Sarwat Batool summoned the artists for indictment in the next hearing.

The defense lawyer argued that an inquiry conducted by the Punjab Auqaf Department declared the claimants innocent.

