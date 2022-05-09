Mobile air-conditioners installed at Nishtar Burn Centre

MULTAN – Mobile air-conditioners have been installed at Nishtar Burn Unit following disturbance in main air-conditioning system.

According to official sources, the patients and staffers underwent troubles after main air-conditioning system of Nishtar Burn Unit went out of order.

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Altaf took notice of the situation and ordered early installation of the mobile air conditioner system. The patients, their heir and staffers thanked the administration for paying heed to the issue immediately.

138 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have netted 138 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 121,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.1 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against eighteen of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Notorious bootlegger held with imported wine

Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a notorious bootlegger and recovered imported wine from his possession during a crackdown launched in premises of Muzaffarabad police station.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the Muzaffarabad police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Muhammad Ramzan alias Jaani. The police also recovered 234 litre imported wine from his possession.

Case has been registered against the criminal and further investigations were underway from him, police sources added.