Muqam visits Swabi, reviews steps for PML-N public meeting

Swabi – Advisor to Prime Minister for Political Affairs and president PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eng Amir Muqam paid a visit to Swabi on Sunday.

During his visit, Amir Muqam also visited Cricket Ground at Tehsil Headquarters Chota Lahore where Central Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz, federal ministers and other central and provincial leaders are scheduled to address a public meeting on May 11, 2022 at 3pm.

Eng Amir Muqam reviewed arrangements and also inspected the venue for the public meeting on the ground spread over 400 kanal land. The venue was declared suitable.

Later, a formal meeting was also held with Eng Amir Muqam in the chair to review preparations and arrangements for the public meeting. Those who attended the meeting included district president PML-N Swabi, Haji Shiraz Khan, general secretary Babar Saleem, Tehsil President Swabi, Malik Abdul Ahad, Haji Iftikhar Khan, Haji Dildar Khan, Syed Ali Shah Gilani, Mohammad Adil, Tehsil Nazim Lahore and party leaders from all four tehsils of the district.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Eng Amir Muqam said that public meetings of Maryam Nawaz in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be organised as per schedule.