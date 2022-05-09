NA passes resolution condemning campaign against state institutions

The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the recent statements by PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan to malign the armed forces of the country.

The resolution, moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, said the PTI chief twisted the historical facts to malign the armed forces of the country by giving an impression that they were conspiring against the country. It said that Pakistan’s security forces are defending the country’s borders fearlessly and have given countless sacrifices while defending the country against the scourge of terrorism.

The resolution said any attempt to malign a state institution for political gains is a disservice to Pakistan.

The House also passed another resolution to establish a task force under MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar about implementation of Supreme Court decisions regarding minorities’ rights.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel informed the House that stipend to all postgraduate trainees at PIMS Hospital will be paid by next month.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the general public can lodge their complaints on the toll-free number 0800-73672 regarding violations of code and conduct on electronic media.

Responding to a question during Question Hour in the National Assembly, she said Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has established an effective mechanism to check code of conduct on T.V and Radio broadcast.

She said all PEMRA licensees are obliged to comply with the PEMRA laws in letter and spirit. She said a council of complaints has been established at each provincial headquarters to resolve the grievances of the public about any aspect of content being aired on private electronic media.

The Minister for Information said surprise visits are also conducted by the PEMRA field teams to ascertain violations committed by cable T.V operators across the country.

She said the PEMRA has also issued guidelines for dramas, morning shows and Ramzan transmission.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri announced to grant the right to appeal to those beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme, who were excluded by the last government.

In her policy statement, on the floor of the House, she said BISP is the most effective social security network, but the previous government excluded around 8.5 million people by installing various exclusion filters and without giving right to appeal.

She said now people can send their CNIC numbers to 8171 to check their eligibility. She said all the deserving people found eligible for the assistance under BISP will be included in the programme.

The Fiscal and Debt Policy, January 2022 and Mid-Year Budget Review Report FY 2021-22 were laid before the House.

The House will now meet at 11 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday).