Nawaz Sharif criticized Army, CJP 14 times: Sheikh Rashid

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) head Sheikh Rashid, on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) head and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has criticized the Pakistan Army and Chief Justice 14 times.

Rashid, in a statement, also said that powerful circles of Pakistan should play role for early elections. He also added that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and PML-N have started their election campaigns.

“Except for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), every political party has started its electoral campaign in the country,” he said.

Earlier, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi as the Special Assistant to PM.

IHC heard a petition against Hanif Abbasi’s appointment as SAPM. Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rashid appeared before the court. Chief Justice, in his remarks said that the way courts are being accused in rallies is shameful.

The CJ IHC inquired Sheikh Rashid that if he and his ally party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) trust Islamabad High Court? Justice must not only be done but seen to be done, if you do not trust this court then we can send the case to another court, he added.

“You can even ask Chairman PTI that if he has doubts than we will not listen to the case”.

The court asked AML leader think about it that whether they trust the court or not by tomorrow.

In reply, Rashid said that he came before the court after thorough reconsideration and they have complete trust in the courts.