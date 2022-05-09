No more lies; time for Imran to face the truth: PM

| Shehbaz Sharif says Imran doing conspiracy against country not politics | Calls Imran Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq of this era | Imran is digging holes in boat he is riding and biting hand that feeds him

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday responded to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan’s speech at a public gathering in Abbottabad, calling it ‘a grand conspiracy against Pakistan.’

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Prime Minister said those concocting a narrative against national institutions are the real Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq. He said the state of Pakistan, Constitution of Pakistan, and the respected institutions of Pakistan were challenged by Imran Khan in Abbottabad on Sunday. He assured that legal action would be taken.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “What Imran was doing could only be categorised as conspiracy not politics and this conspiracy was not against any political rivals but against the country.”

“Pakistan cannot be surrendered and compromised over one person’s ego, arrogance, and blatant lies. Imran first conspired to destroy the economy of the country and was planning to trigger civil-war in Pakistan,” he said.

The prime minister pledged that these nefarious designs of Imran would be crushed at all cost. “Imran is this era’s Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq who wanted Pakistan to face the same fate as Libya and Iraq,” he added.

He went on to say that Imran incidentally also has a fake certificate of Sadiq, like Mir Sadiq. He said that Imran was digging holes in the very boat he is riding and biting the hand that feeds him. The people of Pakistan, the constitution, and the institutions of Pakistan were not slaves of Imran Niazi, nor could he hold them hostage, he lambasted. He slammed Niazi’s speech and said Imran would not be allowed to become the Hitler of Pakistan. Imran had lied to the nation all this time, it’s about time he faces the truth, he said.