No shortage of flour in KP, says food minister Atif Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Minister Atif Khan on Monday denied reports of any shortage of flour in the province and said that the masses should not fear as neither its prices would be raised nor a shortage would be created.

According to food ministry, from 29 April until today, the KP markets have been provided with 707 trucks of flour that carried 11,127 metric tons of special fine and 4542 metric tons of special flour while they have also been supplied with 17,554 metric tons of locally-produced flour.

“There is a sufficient quantity of flour in the market,” Atif khan said, adding people should not fear any shortage or hike in the prices of the commodity.

“Some people are spreading rumours regarding a shortage but masses should not pay heed to them,” he said and directed food ministry officials to take stern action against those spreading rumours and involved in hoarding of the commodity.

The details have emerged after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a unique announcement by saying that he will reduce the flour price even if he has to sell clothes during a public gathering in KP.

While addressing a public gathering of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Bisham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Shangla district, PM Shehbaz Sharif vowed to reduce flour prices in the province.

He directed the KP chief minister to continue free medical treatment and free medicine in all hospitals. The prime minister announced that he knew well how to reduce flour prices in the province. He directed the provincial government to make the reduction at its own expense.