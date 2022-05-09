Offenders names to be placed on ECL, FIA warns expats

‘Seditious social media posts’

ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday advised the Overseas Pakistanis to ‘desist from spreading chaos in Pakistan while staying abroad.’

“All Pakistani origin expatriates living outside Pakistan are advised to desist from spreading chaos in Pakistan while staying abroad. Their social media posts must not be offensive and seditious,” FIA said in a statement issued on Sunday.

It further said, “They must read Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act 2016 to make sure that their social media posts do not constitute any offence. If they commit any offence, red notices through Interpol can be issued against them for their arrest,” the investigation agency said in the press release.

Also, the FIA has initiated inquiry against anchorperson Sami Ibrahim for transmission of anti-state videos and statements on various social media platforms.

Sami was involved in spreading fake news regarding state institutions and has made imputations which were glaring attempts to incite armed forces personnel to mutiny,” said the FIA spokesperson in a press release issued here Sunday.

The spokesperson said he (Sami) attempted to create chaos in Pakistan through media while staying abroad. He has the opportunity to defend himself in inquiry and if he was able to defend himself, the inquiry would be closed.

“If offence is made out, case will be registered against him through a FIR. He will be arrested whenever possible and prosecuted in court of law,” it further said. ”Since he (Sami) is abroad, a Red Notice will be issued against him through Interpol. His name will be placed in Exit Control List (ECL)”.

The FIA advised all Pakistani origin expatriates living outside Pakistan to desist from spreading chaos in Pakistan while staying abroad. “Their social media posts must not be offensive and seditious. They must read Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act 2016 to make sure that their social media posts do not constitute any offence. If they commit any offence, Red Notice through Interpol cans be issued against them for their arrest. Their name can be put on ECL.”

“They need to avoid commission of any electronic offences. Advice is only for offenders. Law abiding people should not worry,” if further said.

The spokesperson said, “Any attempts by anyone staying anywhere in the world to create disturbance in Pakistan or to defame dignity of a natural person or to act against modesty of a natural person through fake news or fake videos are against the laws of Pakistan. Such attempts are punishable under Pakistani laws.”

Offenders would be prosecuted in Pakistan whenever possible, it added.