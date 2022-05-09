Agencies

Oil prices advance as supply concerns dominate

NEW YORK – Oil prices continued their upswing on Friday as concerns over supply risks persist on the market.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June delivery added 1.51 US dollars, or 1.4 percent, to settle at 109.77 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for July delivery increased 1.49 dollars, or 1.3 percent, to close at 112.39 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange. For the week, the WTI and the global crude standard both climbed 4.9 percent, based on the front-month contracts.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Columns

Demise of the Charter of Democracy?

Newspaper

Past in Perspective

National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

Business

Rupee loses further ground against dollar

Business

PKR loses over one rupee against USD in intraday trade

1 of 2,925

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More